State extends relief of about Rs 770 cr to 15.24L farmers

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has extended benefits to the tune of Rs 770 crore to 15.24 lakh affected farmers in Bengal in the 2022-23 financial year under Bangla Shasya Bima Yojana (BSBY).



The department has settled claims of Rs 345 crore under BSBY to farmers on account of losses incurred in crop yield due to deficit rainfall and adverse weather conditions during Kharif this year.

Approximately 5.80 lakh farmers got the benefit this year covering Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia and West Burdwan districts where deficit rainfall at the beginning of sowing time and early withdrawal of monsoon caused crop yield loss this year.

Earlier, 9.44 lakh farmers received Rs 425 crore for crop yield losses during the last Rabi season in the current financial year. The claim amount has been transferred by DBT (direct benefit transfer) to the bank accounts of the affected farmers. The state government launched BSBY from Kharif 2019 crop season under the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has been implementing it successfully every crop season.

Since Kharif 2019, a total claim amount of Rs. 2,453 crore has been settled to affected farmers under BSBY. It is a full state government-funded scheme for the implementation of crop insurance in Bengal and covers all major crops.

The farmers do not have to pay any premium under this insurance scheme as the entire cost of the premium on behalf of enrolled farmers is paid by the state government to a selected insurance company.

Only in the case of commercial crops like potato and sugarcane farmers are required to contribute a premium of 3 per cent only.

Remote Sensing, Satellite Imagery, Weather data and Ground Truthing (GT) are used to monitor crop health and claim assessment for this scheme. This unique feature of BSBY has ensured timely and faster assessment of crop yield losses using satellite technology which is also validated at farmers’ fields before arriving at the claim amount in a particular Gram Panchayat / block.

Assessment of claims is faster and thereby faster claim settlement is done to the affected farmers enrolled under the scheme.

BSBY is the best successful model of crop insurance in any state in India.

Many other states have shown keen interest in the implementation of this model in their state. More than 70 lakh farmers enrolled under BSBY in Bengal during the current Rabi / summer season in 2022-23.