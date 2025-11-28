State extends deadline for registering totos from Nov 30 to Dec 31

Kolkata: The state government has extended the deadline for registering e-rickshaws, popularly known as totos, from November 30 to December 31.

A notification from Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan on Wednesday stated that the deadline extension was prompted by representations received from different organisations and stakeholders for extending the time limit for registration. “Considering the huge number of such vehicles expected to be enrolled /registered... it is felt necessary to extend the time-limit,” the notification stated.

The state Transport department’s drive to regularise unauthorised toto started from October 15 with the commencement of the process for issuing Temporary TOTO Enrolment Numbers (TTEN). The online registration has been aimed to bring the growing number of unauthorised, locally assembled totos under a formal regulatory framework to improve road safety and traffic discipline. All totos purchased from unauthorised manufacturers are being issued a digitised TTEN along with a QR-coded sticker containing name, address, area, route and other details which must be displayed on the vehicle. The details are being uploaded to a portal. Although the exact number of toto vehicles in the state is uncertain, estimates suggest it to be no less than 10 lakh. According to sources in the Transport department, around 75,000 odd totos have registered so far.

“Hence, the process of registration of totos has been slow and keeping this in mind, the deadline for registration has been extended by a month,” said a Transport department official.

Applicants are required to pay an enrolment and operational area authorisation fee of Rs 1,000 for six months. From the seventh month onwards, a fee of Rs 100 per month will be applicable. Vehicles found operating without a valid TTEN after the deadline will attract penalties.