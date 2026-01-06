State extends deadline for enrolment of unauthorised TOTO vehicles till Jan 31

Kolkata: The state Transport Department has extended, for the second time, the deadline for enumeration or registration of unauthorised e-rickshaws, locally known as TOTOs, till January 31, 2026, giving owners additional time to complete the mandatory online enrolment process.

The extension follows representations from organisations and stakeholders seeking more time. The registration drive began on October 13, 2025, with the launch of an online portal for issuing Temporary TOTO Enrolment Numbers (TTEN). The initial deadline of November 30 was earlier extended to December 31 and has now been extended again.

In a notification issued by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan, the Department said that, considering the huge number of e-rickshaws expected to be enrolled or registered on the TTEN or VAHAN portals, it was felt necessary to extend the time limit by at least one calendar month. The order approving the extension was issued after due consideration of these factors. The enrolment process aims to bring unauthorised, locally assembled TOTOs under a formal regulatory framework to improve road safety and traffic discipline. Under the policy, enrolled vehicles will be issued a digitised TTEN along with a QR-coded sticker, which must be displayed on the vehicle.

Owners are required to pay an enrolment and operational area authorisation fee of Rs 1,000 for six months, followed by a monthly fee of Rs 100 from the seventh month onwards.

While there is no official estimate of the number of TOTOs operating in the state, figures are believed to be no less than 10 lakh. However, Transport Department sources said the response to the registration drive has remained limited since its launch.