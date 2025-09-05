State exploring legal options to appoint ‘tainted’ teachers: CM

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is exploring legal options to appoint “tainted” teachers of the 2016 SSC examination to Group C or similar posts.

“Those who have been termed ineligible despite being teachers for long, I am having legal discussions about this. They might not work as teachers per court directives, but whether they can work in Group C, we are examining this, legally. We will inform about it soon. Do not lose hope. Our government is humane. We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective,” Banerjee said at a Teachers’ Day programme.

She added that as far as Group C and D posts are concerned, the court allowed them to work elsewhere. “We have already issued a notification for this. Teacher recruitments will likely conclude in 2-3 months, after which exams for Group C and D will be conducted. I will ask the Chief Secretary to consider their age and experience and deal with it legally,” she said.

Banerjee acknowledged the difficulties faced by teachers who lost their jobs. “For untainted teachers, the process has started. Their age and experience are being considered for additional weightage, allowing them to regain their posts with respect and dignity. Our hands are tied because the matter is sub-judice,” she said.

The Chief Minister noted that there are 56,000 teacher vacancies in the state, with notifications published for 35,726 posts and 21,000 still vacant. “We would like to hire, but legal complications prevent us. We are already considering those who used to work, increasing the age limit, and giving them a chance to return via examination,” she added.

Banerjee also felicitated the toppers of Class X and XII examinations from the state, CBSE, and ICSE boards. Addressing students, she advised, “Learn all languages including English, but do not forget your identity, mother tongue, and motherland. Keep your head held high. Think for yourself and do not believe everything on social media.”

The Bhowanipore Modern School, where Banerjee once taught, hosted the event. The school now offers both English and Bengali medium classes with modern infrastructure and smart classrooms.

Later, taking to her social media handle X, Banerjee wrote: “On the eve of Teachers’ Day, I paid my heartfelt tribute today to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at Dhanadhanya Auditorium. I also extended my sincere respect to all the teachers and educators who have illuminated our lives with knowledge for generations.

I am proud to have acknowledged the extraordinary contributions of 73 teachers in the field of education in Bengal at this grand event by presenting them with the ‘Siksha Ratna’ award. Additionally, 12 schools in the State were honoured as ‘Sera Vidyalaya’ for their overall excellence in academics and sports. Today, we also honoured 387 meritorious students who secured a place in the merit lists of this year’s Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Alim, Fazil, High-Madrasah, ICSE, ISC, CBSE (Class 10 and 12), Joint Entrance, and Vocational examinations. This included meritorious tribal and Scheduled Caste students, who were also felicitated. I once again extend my best wishes to all of them. Our ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’ government has introduced various scholarships and other benefits so that the students of Bengal don’t have to worry about their education.

93 lakh girls are now part of the. ‘Kanyashree’ program. We have provided approximately Rs. 16,000 crore to these girls under this programme.

More than 1.25 crore scholarships have been given to tribal and scheduled caste students under ‘Shikkhashree’ scheme. Under ‘Aikyashree’ and other minority scholarships, approximately 4.56 crore scholarships have been provided to minority students at a cost of Rs. 9,747 cr. About 40,000 minority students have also received Rs. 316 crore in educational loans. 6.65 lakh scholarships have been given to OBC students under the ‘Medhashree’ program. 36.55 lakh students have received Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship. 53 lakh students have received smartphones under ‘Taruner Swapna’ at a cost of Rs. 5,300 crore. We have already distributed more than 1.38 crore bicycles under ‘Sabooj Sathi’ with a total cost of approximately Rs. 4,730 crore. The distribution of bicycles has started this year as well, and an additional 12.50 lakh students will receive them at a cost of Rs. 525 crore.

Approximately Rs. 10,000 crore has been spent to provide students with free textbooks, school uniforms, school bags, and shoes...”