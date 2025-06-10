State equips fishing boats with ISRO transponders

Kolkata: Starting June 15, fishermen resuming deep-sea fishing after the lifting of the ban will benefit from a new safety technology in the form of a transponder developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The satellite-based maritime safety assistant system, or transponder, is being installed on 500 trawlers in West Bengal—200 in Contai, East Midnapore, and 300 in Diamond Harbour, South 24-Parganas—with installation nearly complete. A Fisheries Department official explained that the transponder uses satellite connectivity to enable quick tracking of trawlers, ensuring rapid response in emergencies.

The device allows fishermen to send distress signals, access medical services if they fall ill, and locate fish shoals in advance. In case of accidents, an SOS feature facilitates immediate intervention. The system also monitors trawler movements, issuing alerts if vessels cross into Bangladeshi waters. “Previously, natural disasters or adverse weather led many trawlers to stray into Bangladeshi waters. This device emits a warning sound when a trawler crosses Indian waters, preventing further movement,” the official said.

The transponder supports languages of India’s littoral states, ensuring ease of use for fishermen. The Fisheries Department plans to equip all 17,000 registered trawlers in South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore with transponders, with 500 installations in the current phase.

Bijan Maity, general secretary of Kakdwip Matsyajibi Unnayan Samity, expressed optimism: “We hope this technology meets expectations and genuinely benefits fisherfolk.” The initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency for fishermen, leveraging ISRO’s innovation to address longstanding challenges in deep-sea fishing.