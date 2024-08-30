State enhances retirement benefit of civic volunteers

Kolkata: The civic volunteers under Bengal Police and Kolkata Police and village police volunteers of Bengal Police have reasons to rejoice with the state government sanctioning terminal benefits of Rs 5 lakh for them post retirement.

The civic volunteers and village police were entitled to a one-time terminal benefit of Rs 3 lakh on attaining the age of 60 years. The enhanced Rs 5 lakh terminal benefit will be effective from April 1, 2024, a notification from the state Home department stated. In 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced terminal benefits of Rs 3 lakh each after they attain the age of 60 years for the civic volunteers and village police volunteers. There have been demands for enhancement of the retirement benefit for the last few years.

It was on August 21 when the state Finance department issued a notification revising the grant of adhoc bonus to the civic volunteers across the state from Rs 5,300 per annum to Rs 6,000 for the year 2023-2024. The civic volunteers under West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police as well as Village Police Volunteers have come under this category.

“The Civic Volunteers under West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police and the Village Police Volunteers under West Bengal Police were granted ad-hoc bonus for the year 2022-2023 @ Rs.5,300 per annum. The Finance department (Audit Branch) has revised the amount of ad-hoc bonus for the year 2023-2024 @ Rs.6,000/- per annum,” read a notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs department.

Civic volunteers assist police personnel in respective police units for traffic management. They also assist cops during major festivals in the state and also in places where unauthorised parking of vehicles occurs. They also carry out duties in connection with public assistance and unit heads of police in respective areas give them assignments.