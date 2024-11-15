State enhances remuneration of part-time Karmabandhus

Kolkata: The state government has enhanced the remuneration of part-time Karmabandhus paid out of

contingency from Rs 3,000 to

Rs 5,000 monthly.

A notification in this regard undersigned by state Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance department Prabhat Kumar Mishra has been released. The order will take effect from September 1, 2024. Karmabandhus are associated with sweeping work or as night guards and their work is allotted on part time basis as per requirement of various departments. Since January 1, 2018, they have been drawing monthly remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month which has been hiked to Rs 5,000 per month.

The notification has made it clear that there will be no other allowance admissible to them.