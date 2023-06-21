State emphasises on dialysis infrastructure; online training

Kolkata: State health department will organise an online training programme for all government hospitals having a dialysis unit. During the training, emphasis will be given on the online data entry regarding the dialysis sessions.



The hospitals having dialysis infrastructure will have to upload the data in the PMNDP portal of Swasthya Bhawan. State health department has given utmost importance to strengthening the digital platform and a comprehensive data management system. The first programme is going to happen on June 23. The officials from the hospitals in the districts will have to attend the meeting virtually. Members of the dialysis monitoring committee from each medical college and district hospitals will also take part in the programme.

State government has recently sanctioned nearly Rs 11 crore for setting up free dialysis units at fair-price dialysis centres which have come under the private-public partnership (PPP) model. Health department has given an emphasis on the expansion of infrastructure when it comes to dialysis.

These units are coming up in various medical colleges and several district and sub-divisional hospitals. According to a recent circular by the Health department, all the patients requiring such dialysis services as recommended by the OPD/IPD and emergency of the facility would be given the service including the cost of the consumable (if any) without having to incur any out-of-pocket expenditure. Health department has already written to the chief medical officer of health in the districts and also to the superintendents of various medical colleges for the smooth implementation of the project.

State government is setting up peritoneal dialysis units in far-off districts like Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Bankura, and Purulia so that patients from the rural areas do not need to come down to the city hospitals. Before implementing the project, the state Health department was keen on running it on a pilot basis in three top medical colleges like SSKM, NRS Medical College, and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.