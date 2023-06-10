State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha calls on Governor

Kolkata: Following reports of sporadic violence over nomination filing for Panchayat polls surfacing from different parts of the state, CV Ananda Bose had summoned the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to discuss the Commission’s stand on demands for extending the date of filing of nominations for the rural polls and to explain steps taken to contain incidents of violence.



Officials said the Governor sought details of allegations of violence marring the process of filing nominations and asked whether the SEC had considered seeking Central forces to manage the polling process.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the WBSEC called for an all-party meeting on June 13, a demand which was being raised by Opposition parties for a long time but the Commission had maintained until Friday that such a meeting is not compulsory.

Amid reports of clashes, Sinha visited Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon after being summoned by the Governor. Sources said discussions between the two focused on the apparent chaos that prevailed since morning. Both spoke in detail about how to ensure a peaceful situation so that candidates could file their nominations without fear.

Before meeting the SEC, a BJP delegation led by Sukanta Majumdar visited Raj Bhavan. They demanded the deployment of paramilitary forces for free and fair polls. The delegation objected to the deployment of contractual workers, teaching and non-teaching staff whose appointments are sub-judice before the courts, and the installation of CCTVs at all sensitive locations.

The Governor is learnt to have asked Sinha about the Commission’s decision in terms of deployment of paramilitary forces. He also asked if there are adequate state police forces for poll duty. Sinha is learnt to have told the Governor that the matter concerning the deployment of Central forces is pending before the Calcutta High Court and hence no comment can be made on this matter.

On reports of sporadic violence, Sinha is learnt to have informed Bose that the Election Commission has sought reports from the District Magistrates of Murshidabad and Asansol over the incident of reported clashes. The Governor later told the media that the conversation mainly revolved around how to conduct peaceful, free and fair Panchayat elections. “No violence will be tolerated,” he remarked.

Commenting on the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor may not know but if required the state administration can borrow state police forces from adjacent states. He questioned the Governor’s alleged insistence on the deployment of Central forces. “Perhaps the Governor is being pressured by his Delhi bosses to advocate for Central forces. He should know that in the 2021 Assembly elections, despite the deployment of Central forces, BJP suffered a massive defeat,” Ghosh added.