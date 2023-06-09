State election body holds meetings with District Magistrates, police

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Thursday held meetings with the District Magistrates (DMs) and top brass of the state police, discussing steps to be taken for the upcoming Panchayat elections.



It is being learnt from the WBSEC sources that measures were discussed with DMs and the police Superintendents to ensure there is law and order during the filing of nominations.

On timings for filing of nominations, the Commission is of the opinion that adequate time has been provided and it will not be possible to add extra hours for filing of nominations. This was clarified in the meeting with the DMs and the police by State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha.

In the meeting, it was instructed that all measures be taken that may help maintain order and discipline for smooth facilitation of the Panchayat polls.

The Commission has clarified that its priority is to hold the elections peacefully and assured them that there is no reason for unnecessary panic. Also, updates about the present situation in the districts were taken from the DMs and the police. The meeting is said to have lasted for over an hour.

Further, it is learnt from sources that five districts in the state have been identified as sensitive. These are Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas.

The Commission is said to have laid out a draft plan for police deployment during the polls. It was decided that only two persons can accompany the candidate during filing of the nominations. While submitting the nominations with the Panchayat officers, only one vehicle is permitted within the 100 metres of the office. Police will be deployed outside for security and to prevent any possible clashes.

Sources said that instructions have been given for deployment of state police forces in every booth.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) will also have to be kept ready. Police will also be stationed at the sector offices. Sources added that plans are also in discussion about installation of CCTV cameras in the polling booths.

Where there is a network problem, arrangements for video recording the entire polling process could be made, sources informed.

In case a shortage in police force becomes apparent, forces can be borrowed from adjacent states, it is learnt.