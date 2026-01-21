State effects minor reshuffle in bureaucracy

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the state administration, Surendra Gupta has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department.

Gupta, a 1997-batch IAS officer, will continue to hold additional charge of the Public Health Engineering department and Divisional Commissioner of the Presidency Division. Smaraki Mahapatra, who was serving as Secretary of the FPI&H department, has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department.

Rajesh Kumar, who was acting as Principal Secretary of the Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department, has been given charge of the Correctional Administration department.

Randhir Kumar, Director of Treasuries and Accounts with additional charge of Director of Pension, Provident Fund and Group Insurance, has been appointed Secretary, State Gazetteers. Apala Sett has been made Senior Special Secretary of the Tribal Development Department.

Pawan Kadyan, I.G. Registration and Commissioner of Stamp Revenue, has been assigned additional charge of Director of Treasuries and Accounts as well as Director of Pension, Provident Fund and Group Insurance.