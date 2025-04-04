State Education dept rejects temporary campus proposal for Dakshin Dinajpur University

BALURGHAT: The Dakshin Dinajpur University continues to struggle with the absence of a permanent campus as the state government is yet to allocate the necessary funds. In a fresh setback, the state Education department has rejected the university’s proposal to establish a temporary campus at the Balurghat Natya Utkarsha Kendra. The state administration has categorically stated that the building will not be handed over to the university under any circumstances. Consequently, university authorities have resumed their search for an alternative government building, though securing one remains highly uncertain.

Since its inception in 2021, the university has faced repeated difficulties in finding a suitable government building for its operations. Two former vice-chancellors had exhausted their efforts in this pursuit and ultimately abandoned the search. As a result, the university had to function from an abandoned hostel of a private B.Ed. college.

The current vice-chancellor, Pranab Ghosh, had taken the initiative to set up a temporary campus at Balurghat Natya Utkarsha Kendra and had submitted a request through the District Magistrate to the Higher Education department. However, the state authorities have now officially denied this request through a formal letter.

Vice-chancellor Pranab Ghosh stated: “We have received a communication from the Higher Education department specifying that the Natya Utkarsha Kendra cannot be allocated for university purposes. Conducting academic activities in the existing private college campus has been challenging, so we are actively searching for a new building.”

Meanwhile, Dakshin Dinajpur University has addressed its finance officer crisis, though the registrar position remains vacant. Ujjal Das, whose term as finance officer ended on January 31, had continued to serve in the role temporarily. However, Kanai Charan Jana, a retired official from the state Audit and Accounts Service, has now been appointed as the new finance officer. Despite this development, the absence of a permanent registrar continues to affect university operations.

It is speculated that the newly-appointed finance officer may also be assigned additional responsibilities as the acting registrar.

Amid this uncertainty, concerns persist regarding whether the University will remain in Balurghat at all. However, vice-chancellor Pranab Ghosh has reaffirmed his commitment to constructing the university’s permanent campus

at Mahinagar.

A detailed project report, along with a request for financial assistance amounting to approximately Rs 40 crore, has already been submitted to the Higher Education department, yet the issue remains unresolved.