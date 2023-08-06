State Education dept gives financial grants to over 9K schools that are over 100 years old

Kolkata: The state Education department has provided financial grants to 9212 schools across the state that are over 100 years old so that the latter can take necessary steps for repair, maintenance and other necessary infrastructural upgradation.



Primary, upper primary as well as secondary schools across the state figure in this list.

East Midnapore features among the top in the state with 1286 schools receiving the grant followed by South 24-Parganas where 1045 schools have been beneficiaries while Murshidabad is third in this list with 880 schools receiving grants.

“The funds have been provided on the basis of a report furnished by the District Inspector of Schools (DIs) of the districts after they conducted a survey. The grant given has been as per the requirement of the respective schools as per the report. Electricity upgradation, boys‘ toilet, girls’ toilet, drinking wa-ter, modernisation, major and minor repair have been the major parameters based on which the grant has been given,” a senior official of the state Education department said.

The funds given include a maximum of Rs 28 lakh given for major repair, for minor repair a maximum of Rs 6.25 lakh; Rs 60,000 on average for drinking water and Rs 36,000 for electricity rejuvenation.

State Education minister Bratya Basu on February 1, announced in the state Assembly that his depart-ment has initiated a survey to create a database of schools that are over 100 years old. The study iden-tified schools based on their age and heritage aspect.

Presently, the number of primary schools and secondary / higher secondary schools in the state are 50158 and 13660 respectively.

The number of teachers associated with these schools is over 1.89 lakhs for primary and 1.76 lakhs for secondary / higher secondary schools.