State Education department to re-advertise for V-C posts in 2 univs

Kolkata: The state Education department will publish a fresh advertisement seeking applications for the regular vice-chancellor (V-C) posts in two state-aided universities. The Supreme Court constituted search-cum-selection committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, did not find suitable candidates for these positions.

The SC-appointed search committee for the selection of V-Cs in 36 state-aided universities completed the interviews of candidates on November 10. Following the Supreme Court order on July 8, the state Higher Education department sought applications for regular V-C posts from July 26 to August 23.

After scrutinising over 2,500 applications received, the committee selected around 500 candidates to appear for the interviews. The interviews were held in two phases, from October 18 to October 28 and November 6 to November 10. It was learned that although the committee has finalised names for 34 universities, no suitable candidates were found for Rabindra Bharati University and West Bengal University of Health Sciences. An official of the Higher Education department stated that an advertisement seeking applications for these two universities will be issued again.

Following the SC directives, the committee has already sent the recommended panel of names to the Chief Minister. The CM is empowered to recommend the shortlisted names to the Chancellor, who has to appoint V-Cs in the same sequence the CM makes her recommendation. If any disputes arise, SC will intervene.