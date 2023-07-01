State EC issues directive over deployment of Central forces

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) has issued directions to the district Panchayat election officers as well as the concerned police administration to deploy 315 companies of Central Paramilitary forces that have started reaching the state since Thursday for area domination, naka checking and confidence building measures.



The Central forces should be deployed at inter-state checkpoints and for patrolling.

As per instructions of the SEC, the Central forces should be specially deployed in the places for patrolling and doing route marches from where the Commission or the district administration has received complaints of political violence, intimidation or threats.

The Central forces shall invariably be used as mobile force covering the entire district.

The Commission has also stressed on effective communication between the state police and the Central forces.

The Commission is still pursuing with the Home Ministry for further central forces.

The Commission has requisitioned 822 companies among which 22 companies had reached the state by the second week of June. The Commission had then sanctioned another 315 companies that started reaching the state from Thursday and the entire force is expected to reach by Sunday.

“65,000 state police forces have been deployed across the state. Some companies of specialized forces will be provided by the state government,” state Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the Commission to have central forces in all the polling booths during the elections.

Sinha on Saturday held meetings with the Chief Secretary, DG Police and ADG (Law and Order) individually to discuss the deployment of forces including state police forces.

“The plan for the poll day will depend on the availability of the forces. The Commissioner is in constant touch with the nodal officers of central forces and the state police administration,” a senior official said.