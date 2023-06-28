State EC dials Centre over sending of 485 companies of Central forces

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha said on Wednesday that he had called up the state Home Ministry seeking the remaining 485 companies of Central forces for the peaceful conduct of the Panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.

The Commissioner informed that the Ministry has said that they will get back to him.

Meanwhile, the poll body on Wednesday indicated taking action against some BDOs for dereliction in the discharge of duties or alleged favouritism to a specific political party.

“The officials associated with the election process whose mistakes have been presumed to have been committed inadvertently will face action as per law,“ SEC Rajiva Sinha said.

According to sources in the Commission, BDO from Bhangar in South 24-Parganas, BDO from Uluberia II in Howrah, BDO from Minakhan in North 24-Parganas against whom allegations of irregularities during the nomination process have surfaced may be slapped with show-cause notices from the Commission.

Sinha, deposed before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday morning in connection with a case related to Panchayat elections had said that he is hopeful that another 485 companies of Central forces will be sent by the Centre.

Presently 22 companies of Central forces have already reached the state and another 315 companies will be reaching by Friday. So, if the Centre sends another 485 companies, then 822 companies of Central forces will be deployed during the Panchayat polls.

However, the Commission is yet to ascertain whether the 822 companies of Central forces will be sufficient so that all the polling booths are covered. The Calcutta High Court had directed the Commission to deploy Central forces in all polling booths.

“Decision regarding this will be taken at the right juncture,” Sinha said.

As per figures of the Commission, there have been five deaths to date in connection with the poll process that includes three under the Baruipur Police district and one each under Cooch Behar and Islampore police districts.