State eases mutual transfer rules for teachers via Utsashree Portal

Kolkata: The state School Education department has issued a set of provisions to streamline the mutual transfer process for school teachers through the Utsashree Portal, addressing some long- standing issues.

As per the latest order, teachers who had earlier submitted mutual transfer requests will now be allowed to unlock their preferences if the selected partner has not accepted the request. In such cases, the application may be rejected, thereby enabling the preference set by the applicant to be unlocked. District Primary School Councils (DPSCs) will act for primary teachers, while District Inspectors of Schools (Secondary) will handle the same for secondary-level staff.

For joint applications where transfer or recommendation orders are still pending, authorities may now unlock preferences as well. The DPSC will oversee intra-district primary transfers, while inter-district cases will be managed by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). For secondary-level teachers, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has been authorised to take the necessary steps.

In a further relief, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has been empowered to unblock vacancies that had remained frozen due to pending transfer approvals, provided the posts are still vacant owing to the non-execution of transfer orders by applicants.

Moreover, teachers who have applied for general transfers but are yet to receive any transfer or recommendation order can now withdraw their applications. This will make them eligible to submit fresh applications under the mutual transfer option.

While the Utsashree Portal remains suspended for general transfers until June 30, 2025, mutual transfers at the primary, upper primary, and secondary levels were exempted from this suspension earlier this year.