State drafting SOP to regulate union rooms in colleges: Minister

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department is drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the access and use of students’ union rooms in colleges and universities, Education minister Bratya Basu confirmed on Tuesday.

In the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student inside a South Kolkata law college, the Calcutta High Court on July 3 instructed the department to lock all union rooms in institutions where no recognised student body or council exists, or where no election has taken place in the recent past.

According to the court’s directive, students will not be allowed to access such rooms without prior written permission from the registrar or an authorised college official and the purpose of entry must be clearly stated.

Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday confirmed that the department is acting in accordance with the HC order. “We have asked our legal team to prepare an SOP based on the court’s directive regarding union rooms. After discussions with the Chief Secretary, the department will issue a formal communication,” he said.

The upcoming SOP is expected to specify the criteria for access to union rooms, permissible activities and the role of institutional authorities in monitoring them. The final draft will be submitted to the court.

When asked about student union elections, Basu added: “The court has not yet issued any directive on student elections. Once it does, we will inform the state and take steps in accordance with the directive.”

Meanwhile, a vice-chancellors (V-C) conference is scheduled to take place in Gujarat on July 10 and 11. Responding to questions on whether representatives of Bengal universities would attend, Basu said: “Many vice-chancellors still remain who were appointed by the Governor (who is also the chancellor of all state-aided universities). What they choose to do is their decision. As for the permanent V-Cs appointed by the state, they should first inform our department. We will decide accordingly.”