State distributes high-yielding mustard seeds to about 435 women farmers

Kolkata: To empower women and promote sustainable agriculture, the Murshidabad District Agriculture department has launched a special initiative to boost mustard farming in the region.

On Tuesday, 435 women farmers from the Farakka block received high-yielding mustard seeds free of charge as part of a new programme designed to increase mustard cultivation and provide women with a path to financial independence.

This initiative comes at a time when the agricultural community faces challenges and the district’s authorities are hopeful that it will lead to a significant rise in

mustard production. Bikrant Saha, the Assistant Agriculture Officer for Farakka Block, explained: “We have distributed PM 28 variety mustard seeds to 435 women farmers. Each woman has been given one kilogram of seeds per bigha of land. This high-yielding variety will not only help them achieve up to 20 per cent higher production but will also increase their income significantly.” In addition to the seeds, the women were provided with fungicides for seed treatment and organic fertilizers, ensuring that they have all the necessary tools for successful cultivation. The mustard seeds distributed are certified, ensuring top-quality produce. According to Saha, this variety of mustard offers a 20 per cent higher yield than traditional types, benefiting not just women farmers but the entire farming community.

Additionally, the department will be organising a special camp to distribute corn seeds in arsenic-prone areas of the district, further supporting farmers in need.