State directs inspection of bridges under PWD

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has issued an order for all its field level engineers directing them to inspect all bridges under its jurisdiction by April 30.

There are around 2,200-odd bridges under the PWD some of which are in critically and moderately-damaged condition.

State PWD minister Pulak Roy held a meeting at Nabanna on April 3 and took stock of the condition of the bridges and flyovers under its jurisdiction. It was pointed out that some 150-odd bridges mostly in North Bengal are in critically and moderately-damaged condition.

“Following the collapse of the Majerhat bridge in September 2018, the state government has laid special emphasis on periodic inspection of the bridges in the city. With monsoon expected to set in by mid-June, we want to ensure that all the bridges are properly inspected and precautionary measures are taken to avoid any mishap,” a PWD official said.

The order directs fresh inspection of especially those bridges that are in damaged condition. The engineers are to take immediate action in the form of precautionary measures such as installation of cautionary boards, height bars to restrict load vehicles, wherever required, if already not taken up. The inspection should be completed and the feedback is to be uploaded in the Samiksha portal for bridges by April 30, 2025.

The chief engineers of all the three zones were requested to monitor the matter with utmost priority. The top brass of the PWD department is also holding meetings at the district level for clearing logjams, taking the district magistrate into confidence and speeding up the ongoing projects. Meetings have already been held in 12 districts.