State digitises service records across correctional homes

Kolkata: To enhance accountability and streamline operations, the West Bengal government has initiated the digitisation of service records for nearly 4,000 employees working across the state’s correctional homes, marking a long-overdue effort to replace ageing paper files with secure and uniform electronic records.

Officials opined that for a system that has depended heavily on manual registers, the shift is expected to make daily functioning smoother and far more organised.

It was learnt that around 20 contractual data entry operators will be deployed for the work across central, district, special and subsidiary correctional homes, as well as the Directorate’s offices. Officials explained that the aim is to bring order to personnel files that often hold up promotions, transfers, salary revisions and the posting of essential staff in jails. “We want our records to be accurate, updated and reliable. That’s the basic goal,” an official from the Directorate of Correctional Services said.

As per the rules set, all digitisation will take place within correctional offices, and no files will be allowed to leave the premises. Agencies have been told to place manpower within 24 hours of being asked, reflecting the urgency the department has attached to the project.

While the initiative deals with staff records, its impact is expected to be felt inside the correctional homes as well. An official explained that consistent staffing means fewer sudden shortages of guards, welfare officers or escort teams—shortages that often disrupt court productions, rehabilitation classes or medical services for inmates. With clearer records and fewer administrative delays, senior officers say the system can respond more quickly and work with fewer interruptions.

A senior official said the move will also ease the routine burden of searching for missing files or matching contradictory entries. “Once everything is digitised, decision-making will be quicker and far less chaotic,” the official said.

The department has specified that the work must be carried out strictly under supervision inside the offices, with responsibility for maintaining the confidentiality and security of documents resting with the engaged agencies.

No part of any file may be copied or retained by personnel working on the project, and any breach requires immediate replacement of the concerned operator. The contract, initially valid for six months, may be extended if needed, and service providers will have to comply with provisions related to provident fund contributions, ESI, minimum wages, insurance and other statutory requirements.

Monthly payments to agencies will be released only after verification that wages and statutory dues for deployed personnel have been cleared in full.