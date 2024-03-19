State develops portal to ‘expedite movement of goods vehicles’

Kolkata: To smoothen passage and help reduce traffic congestion at the inter-state border, the state Transport department has developed an online booking and facilitation platform for goods vehicles transiting from Assam and northeastern states through Bengal.

According to a notification issued by the Transport department a few days ago, the online booking platform is being conceived as a transparent and efficient solution where all papers shall be verified online and in advance, thereby pre-empting the need to check these documents by holding up the vehicle physically. This will make the movement of these goods hassle-free and will cut down travel time.

The portal christened ‘Uttar Suvidha’ is meant for goods vehicles originating from Assam and other northeastern states, transiting through Bengal en route to other parts of India.

The state Information Technology and Electronics (IT & E) department is developing the portal.

It is learnt that the state Transport department has been receiving representations from stakeholders about different difficulties, including multiple checking of good vehicles to and from northeastern states.

The department will establish a dedicated round-the-clock operational control room to address any issues faced by goods vehicles during transit. Prompt response and resolution of any reported problems are to be done, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles.

The department has also notified the charges for different types of goods vehicles for booking through the Uttar Suvidha portal which varies from Rs 3000 to Rs 12000.

The vehicles will be weighed at the entry point free of cost for detection of excess load in the vehicle.

On routine interception, the drier of the vehicle will have to produce printed copy of permission only and will be allowed to proceed as soon as the QR code is scanned.