State develops integrated portal for project monitoring of depts

Kolkata: The Finance department has developed the Unified Project Management System (UPMS) portal and has integrated a number of departments in it for monitoring of projects.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) was the first to be on boarded on January 7 and departments like Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation & Waterways (I&W), Water Resources Investigation and Development (WRI&D), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) are being included.

All the work associated with all these four departments would be processed through this portal for managing the complete life-cycle of a project from initiation to completion of the project.

“This digital platform will help in continuous monitoring of the public infrastructure created by the state in various sectors as well as timely maintenance and upgradation. The online system will act as a tool for rule-based inspection/ assessment resulting in higher quality of service delivery,” said a Finance department official.

During the last 13 years, facilities pertaining to healthcare, education etc have been upgraded in the state. Multiple new construction of hospitals, schools, ICDS centres, public buildings were created through increased capital expenditure. The state has engaged various supervisors for timely inspection of schools, ICDS centres, hospitals and other public infrastructure who shall serve as the primary source of information.

The features of the online system includes mobile app-based inspection of public service delivery establishments, online monitoring and supervision at all hierarchical levels of the government, OTP-based authentication, automatic geotagging on inspected establishments. The state government has framed a standard operating procedure for this mobile app and online based application to capture and analyse the inputs and feedback of field inspections.

The inspecting official will use a mobile app and capture details of his visit and the uploaded data shall be visible to all levels of hierarchies above the inspecting official. There will be a monthly review meeting at the subdivision level under SDO in which the uploaded works shall be categorised as Green (no action needed), Yellow (works required), Red (urgent works required). The concerned line departments shall prepare estimates of the Yellow and the Red category and place them before the committee. Works within the financial capacity of the SDO level should be executed and after completion, geo tagged photos shall be uploaded by the concerned supervisor to close the case.

The same instructions will be applicable at the district level too.

The departments will appoint one nodal officer who shall receive all the cases sent by the district for further action at their end. The chief secretary, finance secretary and heads of all departments shall have an active dashboard to review the status of the works of all times.