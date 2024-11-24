State developing system for clubbing GIS data of all depts

Kolkata: The Science, Technology and Bio-Technology department is developing a system enabling all Geographic Information System (GIS) data available with different government departments of Bengal to be clubbed together in a comprehensive electronic map of the state.

“We have a Geo Informatics and Remote Sensing Cell with state-of-the-art infrastructure. For the last 20 years, we have been working on creating GIS of different government departments and private players too as per their respective requisition. Hence, all this GIS data exists with the respective departments. However, if these can be clubbed into a single place, all government departments can access this and the decision taking process at the government level will be accelerated. The common people will also benefit from such information at a single click,” said a Science, Technology and BioTechnology department official.

“We are hopeful of launching a prototype of the comprehensive GIS map by December-end so that the different government departments can access such information easily. The information sharing between government departments that usually takes time will be a thing of the past with the launch of the GIS map. The integration work had started ahead of the Durga Puja,” the official added.

He explained that information related with educational institutions, health establishments, housing , agriculture , market, waterbodies, rivers, police stations, land mouzas and many other information will be incorporated in the map.

Land and Land Reforms department sources said there are 42302 mouzas in the state at present. There will be separate maps for the mouzas which are surrounded by water particularly located in the Sunderban area. So, for 42302 mouzas, total mouza maps will be 68453.