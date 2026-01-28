State deputes 23 observers to oversee dev works

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has appointed 23 observers, comprising IAS and senior WBCS officers, to oversee the progress of ongoing development works across the state.

According to a notification, senior officials will be deputed to various districts from time to time to monitor the implementation of key state government projects. Special emphasis has been laid on ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ (APAS) and ‘Pathashree’, under which a large number of projects are currently being executed.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha has been appointed observer for Kolkata South, Onkar Singh Meena for South 24-Parganas, Vandana Yadav for West Burdwan, Parvez Ahmed Siddiqui for Murshidabad, Choten D Lama for Malda, Santanu Basu for Kolkata North, P B Salim for Nadia, Saumitra Mohan for Darjeeling and Kalimpong (excluding Siliguri), P Mohangandhi for Bankura, Sanjay Bansal for Purulia, Subhanjan Das for East Burdwan, Antara Acharya for Hooghly,

Sharad Kumar Dwivedi for Howrah, P Ulaganathan for North 24-Parganas, Kaushik Bhattacharya for Jhargram, Pawan Kadiyan for West Midnapore, Rajarshi Mitra for Darjeeling–Siliguri Mahakuma, Chaitali Chakraborty for South Dinajpur, Rajat Nanda for East Midnapore, Bidhan Chandra Roy for Cooch Behar, Purnendu Kumar Maji for Birbhum, Sunil Agarwal for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, and Tanvir Afzal for North Dinajpur.

The notification clarified that the observers will undertake field visits to assess project progress and coordinate with the respective district administrations.

The directive has come into effect immediately. Nabanna sources said the move aims to ensure the pace and quality of the state government’s development initiatives.