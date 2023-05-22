State delivers over 100 million services, CM lauds rare milestone

Kolkata: The Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) achieved a remarkable milestone by delivering more than 100 million services to the people of Bengal.



The news was shared by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her social media page. The delivery of e-services through BSKs commenced in August 2020.

“I take immense pride to announce that BSKs (Bangla Sahayata Kendra) (www.bsk.wb.gov.in), has achieved a remarkable milestone by delivering more than 100 million (10 crore) services to the people of West Bengal. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to provide Government services free of cost at the grassroots, to the people.

“My congratulations to the people of WB and team BSK! I wish the BSKs continue to serve the people relentlessly,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.

Since the inception of e-transactions through BSKs in November 2021, there have been over 85 crore transactions, while the footfall at the BSKs since inception in August 2020 has been over 5 crore.

The BSKs offer 260 public services, including 208 transaction services and 52 information services, from 40 different departments. The Personnel & Administrative Reforms and e-Governance Department of the Government of West Bengal is the Nodal Department coordinating the BSK project while a Project Management Unit (PMU) at the state level oversees the day-to-day functioning of the BSKs.

All the services offered by the BSKs can also be availed online through the portal https://bsk.wb.gov.in/.

Notably, all BSK services are provided entirely free and citizens are not required to pay any service charge to avail of the services. The state government has established 3,561 BSKs across the state to provide free government services at the grassroots level through online mode. The aim is to strengthen the existing system of information dissemination about various social and development schemes.