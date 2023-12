Kolkata: The state government on Tuesday notified three days as public holidays under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument (NI) Act, 1881. January 1 (New Years Day), August 26 (Janmashtami) and November 7 (Chaath Puja) will be holidays as per NI Act.



In the list of holidays that was notified by the state Finance department on November 10, these three holidays were declared state holidays.