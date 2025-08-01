State declares Sept 3 holiday for Karam Puja

Kolkata: The state government has declared a holiday on September 3, 2025 (Wednesday) on account of ‘Karam Puja’.

A notification issued by the state Finance department states that all state government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings and institutions including educational institutions controlled or owned by the state government and also for the employees of tribal communities employed in tea gardens all over the state with the exception of the offices of the Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata and the Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata.