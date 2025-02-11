State declares holiday on February 13

Kolkata: The Bengal government has declared a holiday on February 13 (Thursday) for the observance of Shab-e-Barat.

There will be another holiday on Friday (February 14) on account of the birthday of Thakur Panchanan Barma.

Earlier February 14, 2025 (Friday) was earmarked as a holiday on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat as well as Panchanan Barma’s birthday through a notification issued on November 22, 2024.

With the new notification declaring Thursday a holiday all state government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, corporations and undertakings controlled or owned by the state government, educational institutions and other offices/institutions under the control of the Bengal government will remain closed on both days. The discussion on the address of the Governor was earlier scheduled to take place in the state Assembly on February 13. However, with the declaration of holiday, there will be no session of the state Assembly on Thursday.

There will be a meeting of the Business Advisory (BA) committee in the Assembly on Wednesday following which the changed schedule will

be communicated.