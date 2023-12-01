State declares holiday on Dec 26

Kolkata: The Bengal government has declared a state holiday on December 26, a day after Christmas. All the schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed on this day.

However, the office of Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata and Registrar of Assurance, Kolkata will be open on December 26.

As per the official notification, all the state government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards corporations and undertakings controlled or owned by the state government, educational institutions, other offices and institutions under the control of the state government except the offices of Registrar of Assurance, Kolkata and Collector of Stamp Revenue.

December 25 falls on Monday this year while December 23 is Saturday and December 24 is Sunday. December 26, Boxing Day, is also observed as Saint Stephen’s Day in some European countries.