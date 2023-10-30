State decides to bring 2 GPs under municipality limits

Kolkata: The state government has decided to bring two Gram Panchayats (GPs) under the Uttarpara Assembly constituency in Hooghly district under municipality limits.



To cater to the long-standing demand of the local people, Kanaipur GP and Raghunathpur GP will be soon included under Uttarpara Kotrung municipality.

Dilip Yadav, chairman of the municipality, in December 2022, had written to Firhad Hakim, minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department, requesting that both these Gram Panchayats which have been availing of services provided by the urban local body be amalgamated and brought under the municipality. He emphasised that the civic body will be fully capable of taking care of all administrative matters of these two areas.

The board of administrators of the Uttarpara Kotrung municipality had approved the proposal for amalgamation on December 6, 2022. The two areas are located on the north and western side, adjacent to Ward 21 of the civic body.

The government order for the move has already been issued from the office of the district magistrate and the people residing in these two GPs are happy with the development. According to local Trinamool leaders of the panchayat , the inhabitants of the two areas were vocal about inclusion in the municipality during the election campaigns ahead of the panchayat polls.

“Certain administrative works need to be executed before official amalgamation which is now under process,” a senior official of UDMA department said.