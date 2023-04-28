State creates Centre for Fiscal Policy and Public Finance

Kolkata: The state government has created a Centre for Fiscal Policy and Public Finance, West Bengal (CFPPF-WB) to train officers of the state and parastatals in various aspects of Public Financial Management (PFM) as part of the implementation of Asian Development Bank (ADB)-supported West Bengal Public Finance Management Reforms Program (WBPFMRP).



The CFPPF-WB will undertake extensive research in public finance, tax and welfare policy, social sector interventions, productivity and innovation, consumer behaviour and related topics and evaluation of macro-fiscal policies to promote capacity building in the state of Bengal.

A notification undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary of state Finance department Manoj Pant states that the Governing Council for CFPPF-WB has 11 members with Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi as the Chairman and the Director of CFPPF as Member Secretary.

The Governing Council will be empowered to take decisions on all administrative matters, including appointment of suitable officers/faculty on contract/consultancy against the sanctioned post, approval of development plans of the Centre, constitution of sub-committees, expert panels, study groups for the purposes related to training and research on PFM and related topics, management of physical infrastructure and such other facilities provided by the Centre etc. It can also take decisions on the Centre entering into collaboration with universities, Institutions of Social Sciences, Research and other autonomous organisations and international organizations like the World Bank, ADB and IMF in matters related to fulfilling objectives for which the Centre has been set up. It will also approve the annual training programme, training curriculum etc to be conducted by the Centre.