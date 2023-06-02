State creates 12 new posts for proposed cancer hub

kolkata: State Health department has created 12 new posts for the proposed ‘state-of -the-art’ cancer hub which is being set up at the SSKM Hospital after the Bengal government gave a ‘go ahead’ with the project.



Health department issued an order saying that the department felt the need to set up a department of surgical oncology at the SSKM Hospital for the surgery of cancer patients. It will also impart teaching in surgical oncology at post doctoral level. Two posts of professors in the discipline of Onco surgery, two posts of associate professors, two assistant professors have been created. All these posts are under West Bengal Medical Education Services. Two posts for senior residents in the department of surgical oncology and two more posts in the department of radiotherapy have been created.

Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee had announced the project so that the patients can avail cancer patients at free-of-cost at a government hospital. The state government therefore decided to establish a ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer care centre at SSKM in collaboration with the Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The state Cabinet on May 22 gave its approval for setting up of a state-of-the-art-cancer hub at SSKM Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Health department has already decided to introduce a hub-and-spoke model for cancer care under which outdoor and indoor treatment facilities regarding cancer would be available in various state-run medical colleges and district hospitals. The purpose of the move is to ensure cancer detection and treatment across the state. The medical colleges providing cancer treatment will act as hubs while the district hospitals will be tagged with them. The districts will extend services to the patients like ‘spokes’ connected to the ‘hubs’. According to sources, the teaching colleges will serve as hubs for districts in case a patient needs higher care. Four teaching medical colleges will cater to patients from Kolkata, apart from patients from districts that are its spokes.