State convention of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Legal Cell to be held in Siliguri on December 9

The state convention of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Legal Cell will be held in Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri on December 9. The Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress legal cell will host the event.

Moloy Ghatak, state Labour and Law minister will inaugurate the event. Besides, Firhad Hakim, minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, along with other ministers are expected to be present at the convention.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, announced this in a news conference on Wednesday at PWD inspection Bungalow in Siliguri.

“Such a big conference of Trinamool Congress Legal Cell has never been held in Siliguri before. This conference is significant in the current situation of the country. Discussion will take place about many important law and order situations, and legal topics,” said the Mayor.

More than 2000 dignitaries from different districts of Bengal are expected to attend the event.