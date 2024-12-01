State commences process of streamlining toto movement

Kolkata: The Transport department has started the process of streamlining the movement of totos, particularly in the urban areas, with the municipalities doing a census of the three-wheelers plying within their respective jurisdictional area.

The move is aimed at mandatory registration of totos (three-wheelers) to reduce road congestion. Such vehicles have increased in several urban areas. “We are developing QR codes and stickers that will be affixed on these totos once registered. We will start the registration process on the basis of the list handed over to us by the municipalities. Totos provide livelihood to many. We don’t want to deprive anyone of their earnings. We plan to discipline their movement as per instructions by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Snehasis Chakraborty, state Transport minister.

The department has proposed a nominal registration fee which is awaiting approval of the Finance department. Further, the QR code and sticker will have ownership details. The police, the urban local body or Panchayat samiti, along with Transport department officials, will then earmark the specific route of a toto. “We plan to run totos in even-odd mode to prevent congestion. This will ensure 50 per cent of the total fleet is on the road on a particular day. The rest will ply the next day. We may restrict totos in areas where their numbers have risen abnormally,” said an official.

Totos emerged as a welcome mode of transport, ensuring last mile connectivity. But, in some urban areas, their spurt is causing traffic snarls, thus inconveniencing commuters. The department received complaints from Howrah, Hooghly, Siliguri, Asansol, Barasat, Berhampore, Malda etc.

An official pointed out that as per Supreme Court guidelines, three-wheelers aren’t supposed to run on highways. However, totos are flouting such rules and running on highways. Fatal accidents also occurred due to such violations.