State comes up with draft heritage tourism policy: Min

The state Tourism department has already come up with a draft heritage policy aimed at providing a major boost to heritage tourism in the state.

“We have sent the draft of the Heritage Policy to the state Finance department. Once we get the approval, we will come up with a notification. We are coming up with a revamped website of our department which will have a map of all the heritage sites across the state. Our Chief Minister wants development of heritage tourism in a big way and we are leaving no stone unturned,” state Tourism minister Babul Supriyo said on Thursday at the state Assembly .

All the heritage spots across the state are being identified and it will be put in public domain through the website, according to priority.

Tourists interested in heritage tourism will get a clear idea from the website and can accordingly plan their tour itinerary.

“We have formed seven sectoral sub committees for promotion of various tourism sectors and the committee for development of heritage and cultural tourism has already held its first meeting and the next one will be organised soon,”the minister said.

Supriyo added that district magistrates from all districts have sent proposals on developing tourism in their respective district among which the Malda and Murshidabad district has already been reviewed by the department.

“I have asked the districts to prepare their respective power point presentations and for projects that are ongoing, or being taken up newly, the completion date should be mandatorily mentioned,”he said.

The minister said that a number of archeological and heritage sites have been discovered in the recent past where connectivity remains a major challenge. There are some spots where construction of roads over 20 km needs to be done.

“Our heritage policy has pointed to the development of roads as an integral part of infrastructure development to the heritage and archeological sites. We are trying to develop connectivity and has done the same for a number of sites. However, the task involves huge financial involvement so it will take time,”he added.