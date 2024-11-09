State Clerkship exam: Metro to start services early on November 17

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have announced that services will start at 7 am on November 17, instead of the usual 9 am Sunday start time.

This change is to accommodate candidates participating in the WBPSC Clerkship (PART-I) Examination, 2023, scheduled

for that day.

In addition to the early start, the Metro will run 8 additional services for the exam. On that day, the total number of services on the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor (Blue Line) will be 138, instead of the usual 130 services run on Sundays.

Of these 138 services, 133 will be available to and from Dakshineswar. Starting from 7 am to 9 pm, additional services will be available at 30-minute intervals on the Blue Line.

The first service will depart from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash at 7 am, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 7 am and from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 7.15 am. From 9 am onwards, normal Sunday services will resume. The last services on that day will remain unchanged.

Normal Sunday services will be available on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line. However, train services on the Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line), and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line) corridors will remain suspended as usual since it is a Sunday.