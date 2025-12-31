State clears Rs 46.04L for emergency repair works of 2 Sundarbans bridges

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has cleared an emergency plan to repair two bridges in the Sundarbans after safety concerns were flagged over their condition.

Sources in the Sundarban Development Board said the main work involves the emergent repair and restoration of a steel-framed cart bridge, locally known as ‘Dori Tana Kheya’. The bridge connects mouza Baradanagar under Nagendrapur Gram Panchayat and mouza Dakshin Kankandighi under Kankandighi Gram Panchayat in Mathurapur-II block, under the Raidighi police station area of South 24 Parganas.

The cart bridge project has been estimated at Rs 41,37,764, with a stipulated completion period of 90 days from the start of execution. An official confirmed that the structure had become severely dilapidated and required immediate attention to ensure safe movement of people and goods. The work has been taken up under the ‘Plan Head’, indicating priority allocation within the state’s development programme.

Alongside this, the state has also approved emergent repairs to the Raidighi Bridge over the River Moni, which connects areas under Raidighi and Kankandighi gram panchayats in the same block. This bridge is also located within the Raidighi sub-division of South 24-Parganas.

The work will include repairs to damaged RCC rail posts, RCC railings and wheel guards, along with fabrication, supply and replacement of two existing damaged expansion joints. This component has been assessed at Rs. 4,66,810, with a completion period of 90 days.

An official of the Sundarban Affairs Department said the interventions are aimed at preventing further deterioration of key infrastructure in the region. “Bridges in the Sundarbans face constant stress from environmental conditions. Delays in repair can quickly disrupt connectivity for entire areas,” the official said.

The objective is to restore and safeguard essential connectivity in the Sundarbans, where ageing infrastructure and difficult terrain often affect daily movement, particularly in riverine and rural pockets, it was added.

Together, the two projects involve a total outlay of Rs. 46.04 lakh. The works will be executed through a two-bid competitive process, with technical qualification preceding the opening of financial bids. Contractors will be required to have prior experience in similar government projects and adequate financial capacity.

Sources also confirmed that unskilled labourers engaged during execution will be required to hold job cards under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.