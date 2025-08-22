State Cinema Screening panel backs Bengali films for Puja season

KOLKATA: Just a week after the West Bengal government made it mandatory for every theatre, including multiplexes, to screen at least one Bengali film in a prime-time slot (between 3pm and 9pm) every day, Tollywood representatives convened in Kolkata on Thursday to safeguard the Durga Puja releases.

Acting on the state’s directive, a Cinema Screening Committee has been formed, comprising eminent industry figures. On Thursday, EIMPA president Piya Sengupta, actor-producer Dev, producers Srikant Mohta, Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, Nispal Singh Rane, Firdausal Hassan and distributor Satadeep Saha of SSR Cinemas met to ensure proper release of the Bengali films during Puja.

During Puja, four major Bengali films, including Dev’s ‘Raghu Dakat’, Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy’s ‘Raktabeej 2’, Subhrajit Mitra’s ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ and Abir Chatterjee-starrer ‘Joto Kando Kolkatatei’ are slated for release. On Thursday, the committee resolved to ensure prime-time slots for all four. “Our committee decided that all four Bengali films will be released during Puja. The producers of the films were present, and it was collectively decided that all four movies will run in prime-time slots,” Sengupta said. Saha, who distributed the record-breaking Dev–Subhashree reunion film ‘Dhumketu’, added that the momentum will continue beyond Puja.

“The state government has taken a great step to ensure Bengali films get prominence. We are sure all the Bengali films will do well at the box office during Puja.

Another meeting will be held post-Puja to decide on Christmas releases,” he said.