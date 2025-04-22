State child rights panel chief reviews facilities at Gazole Police Station

Malda: Tulika Das, chairperson of the West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), and a three-member delegation visited the child-friendly corner at Gazole Police Station (PS) in Malda. During her visit, she reviewed the facilities and offered several suggestions to improve the environment for child-related cases.

The visit followed a tragic incident that took place last Thursday in Dinutola, Birnagar under Kaliachak Police Station, where children were injured after a bomb exploded while they were playing with it, mistaking it for a ball. One of the children has been critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

They first visited the site of the explosion and spoke with the family members of the injured children to understand the situation. Later in the evening, the team inspected the child-friendly corner at Gazole Police Station.

They examined the infrastructure and inquired about the types of child rights violations reported at the station. The team also held a discussion with police officials on how to reintegrate child labourers into a more child-friendly environment.

“We visited the facility in some of the police stations, including Gazole, and talked to the officials here to strengthen the child-friendly environment. An officer awarded with Shishushree previously is working here so things are expected to be improving. We also have a meeting with the special educators of Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts about POCSO and other child rights on Tuesday,” Das stated.