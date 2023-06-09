State Child Protection Day observed in Kalimpong

darjeeling: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) observed the State Child Protection Day and the 10th foundation day of the Commission on Friday in Kalimpong.



“Protection is the basic right of every child and we are bound to protect them. It is a fundamental right of the child,” said Nilanjana Dasgupta, Director, Directorate of Child Rights and Trafficking in Kalimpong. Representatives from 9 districts namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad attended the programme organised at the Kalimpong town Hall.

Four children were felicitated to mark the occasion for their outstanding achievements. The list included Sima Lohar from Kalchini for football; Smriti Thapa Mangar for Taekwando; Solami Khati for Kickboxing and Saurav Tamang for Archery.

“They were given citations along with a cheque of Rs. 10000 each,” stated Diechen Nima, District Social Welfare Officer.

“We have to try our level best to protect children. We have to prevent vices like child marriages, exploitation of children and child labour. We have to also ensure that they have a quality life ensuring education and social security,” added Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

“This is the first commission to start bravery awards for children; child friendly awards for police; award for child labour free shops; child labour free housing; first to introduce child friendly corner in the commission,” stated Sudeshna Roy, Chairperson, WBCPCR.

The day was marked with performances by representatives of all the districts. A song was also released on the theme “Chose life not drugs” in four languages, namely, English, Bengali, Nepali and Hindi by eminent singer Soumitra Roy, Special Consultant, WBCPCR.

Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chettri and Kalimpong MLA Ruden Sada Lepcha were also present at the programme.