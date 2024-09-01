State Child Protection Commission Chairperson pledges support to rape victim

BALURGHAT: Tulika Das, Chairperson of the State Child Protection Commission, visited the minor rape victim at the hospital on Saturday to extend support to her and her family. Das was accompanied by other commission members during the visit, where they inquired about the victim’s condition and met with her mother to discuss the ongoing treatment and rehabilitation plans.



“The district administration has already informed the Commission about the steps taken so far. We spoke to the girl and her mother. Once the girl recovers physically, counseling will be arranged to help her return to normal life. She will be provided with all necessary support for her education and other needs,” Das stated during her visit. The South Dinajpur district administration has initiated plans to provide financial assistance to the victim’s family. District Magistrate Bijin Krishna commented: “The state government has pledged support to the victim’s family in all ways possible, including financially if they require financial aid.”

Tribal organisations and local women from the victim’s area had ransacked the house of the accused. Law enforcement officials eventually managed to calm the agitated crowd.

Naresh Hansda, member of a tribal organisation, stated: “We have heard about the financial assistance from the government but it is still unclear how much will be provided and when it will be disbursed.”

The incident, which occurred on the night of August 28 involved the rape and attempted murder of a fifth-standard tribal girl by a local youth, who was later arrested. Various tribal organisations had initially called for a 12-hour district-wide strike on Monday (September 2) to protest the incident.

However, the strike was withdrawn after discussions with the police, as a state-wide entrance exam for an open university is scheduled for the same day.

As many as 10 LED streetlights are being installed to enhance safety in the locality along with a 300-meter road is being constructed, which are being dubbed as measures to

increase safety.