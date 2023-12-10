State Chief Secy reviews key infra projects in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: H K Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, visited Cooch Behar on Sunday and held a review meeting with various officials of the district at Lansdowne Hall in Cooch Behar.



He met with various officials, including the DM, SDO, BDO, CMOH, and the principal of Cooch Behar Medical College. Key infrastructure projects were discussed in detail during the meeting that commenced around 3 pm and lasted for about an hour.

After the meeting, Dwivedi stated: “The meeting was held on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Since Changrabandha has the potential to become an export-import industry hub, an application has already been made to the Central government’s Landport Authority of India for the development of a land port covering an area of about 30 acres. Import and export activities are carried out through Changrabandha, and a truck terminus is to be constructed there due to the large number of trucks coming and going in that area.”

“There is about 400 acres of land in Mekhliganj, where an industrial complex will be built. Small and medium industries, as well as other industrialists, can come forward if they wish to establish industries there,” stated the Chief Secretary.

He also added: “Cooch Behar Airport is already operating one flight. However, discussions are underway with the Airport Authority of India to initiate more flight services from the airport. There are some issues with the runway.There are plans to extend the runway so that a forty-seater aircraft can land. Various other projects were also discussed in the meeting.”