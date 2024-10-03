State Chief Secretary to meet task force for checking veggie prices

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant is scheduled to hold a meeting of the task force at Nabanna on Friday for the purpose of regulating price of vegetables in the market which has recently witnessed an upward trend following flood like situation in a number of districts in south Bengal and parts of North Bengal.



Sources said the meeting will be held under the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who wants the prices to be curbed so that it does not burn a hole in the pockets of buyers with the Durga Puja just a few days away.

The members of the task force will be present at Nabanna while the district magistrates will be attending virtually. According to highly placed sources, Pant will take stock of the price from different districts. Prices of all vegetables have shot up recently with chilli, onion and brinjal topping the chart. The chief secretary will pass necessary directions for ensuring proper supply to the markets. The Sufal Bangla would also be advised to ensure proper stock in its mobile as well as static outlets in the city and its adjoining areas.