State chalks out plans to enhance infra in govt hosps

Kolkata: With the state government chalking out elaborate plans to enhance infrastructure in government hospitals as well as enhancement of security for doctors, nursing staff and health workers, the Finance department may soon give clearance to carry out a host of new initiatives. Works may be done on priority basis, sources said.

Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government has taken up steps to revamp security measures in 26 government medical colleges across the state and other government hospitals. The state government has given major emphasis on installing more high resolution cameras in hospitals, adequate high mast lights, security arrangements, rest rooms for doctors and nurses, more toilets, arrangements of drinking water.

It was learnt, the state government needs to procure more than 7,000 CCTV cameras. Various government medical colleges and hospitals have submitted a requisition to the state Health department as per their requirements.

The students’ hostels and nurses’ quarters will be fully covered by the high-resolution cameras. State government has received the highest demands of CCTVs from the NRS Medical College, Bankura Sammilani Medical College, SSKM Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College, Arambagh Medical College. There has also been a demand for setting up at least 828 rest rooms for the doctors and nursing staff from different hospitals.

A proposal has come for setting up 105 high mast lights from several hospitals. As many as 1,663 drinking water systems will be installed in various wards of hospitals and in close proximity to operation theatres. A source said the state Health department would sanction a few lakh of rupees to each medical college as an immediate allotment, specifically to install more CCTV cameras in strategic locations where female doctors spend time, especially at night. Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam recently convened a meeting with the principals of all 26 government medical colleges. After the RG Kar incident, the state government stressed the need to review the security arrangements, particularly for women, at the medical colleges.

It was learnt that the Chief Minister after the RG Kar incident gave instructions to review the security issues. She also asked the government to scrutinise the role of hospital administration in taking preventive measures.