State CEO office floats multiple helplines for SIR form queries

Kolkata: The state CEO office on Monday activated multiple helplines and issued detailed guidelines to address complaints from voters who have not yet received their enumeration forms, despite their names being on the electoral roll as of October 28, 2025.

Persons who have not received the forms can lodge complaints by calling 1950 or 033-2231-0850, sending a WhatsApp message to 9830078250, or e-mailing [email protected]. Complainants must mention their name, Assembly constituency, part number and serial number. The helplines will operate from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

“Enumeration forms have been distributed to almost all electors enrolled as on October 28, 2025. People can call for any assistance in filling up forms, in addition to taking support from BLOs, supervisors, AEROs, EROs and DEOs,” a release from the CEO’s office stated. The CEO also issued guidelines clarifying that BLOs must verify all information submitted in enumeration forms and sign them. Any false verification will attract action under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act.

Since the forms are being digitised, the communiqué said all information and signatures will be stored electronically and can be traced if false declarations are made.

Sources said CEO Manoj Agarwal has written to the Election Commission of India after BLOs complained of heavy workload in uploading forms, requesting that BLO supervisors, EROs and AEROs be authorised to share the task. A BLO in North Kolkata said uploading each manually written form into the BLO App takes about 20 minutes, adding that over 9.5 per cent of enumeration forms have been digitised statewide. Meanwhile, the CEO’s office has showcaused BLO Pramhansh Prasad under the Rashbehari Assembly segment following a complaint that he was performing duties from a political party’s Booth Level Agent’s shop. He has been given 48 hours to respond. The Commission has earlier warned BLOs against distributing forms from fixed locations instead of following mandatory door-to-door procedures.

The CEO office has stated that photograph is not mandatory in enumeration forms and neither the ECI nor the CEO office will ask for any mobile OTP during the ongoing SIR or revision of electoral rolls whatsoever.