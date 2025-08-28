State CEO asks Chief Secy to urgently fill ERO, AERO vacancies

Kolkata: The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to the Bengal Chief Secretary, urging him to immediately fill up vacant posts of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) in the state.

According to Nabanna sources, the Chief Secretary immediately after receiving the letter from the CEO asked district administration to take measures for recruitment of ERO and AERO.

The letter from the CEO assumes significance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently directing the Bengal CEO to fill up vacancies of ERO and AERO, if any by August 29 and send a letter of compliance to the former.

According to sources in the state CEO office, there are 294 ERO posts (one for each Assembly Constituency) and 3080 AERO posts in the state; out of which 16 ERO and 500 AERO posts are vacant.

The responsibility and power to prepare, update and revise the electoral roll for an Assembly Constituency (Section 13B of the R.P. Act 1950) is vested in the Electoral ERO. The ERO is normally an officer of the government or of a local authority, as the Election Commission may, in consultation with the state government, designate or nominate on

this behalf.