State, Centre will work in tandem for safe return of Indian tourists stranded in Nepal: CM

Darjeeling: “Many are trying to fish in murky waters,” cautioned Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, commenting on the Nepal situation on Wednesday.

She also strongly condemned the killing of a former prime minister’s wife, who was allegedly burnt alive.

The Nepal situation is being closely monitored by the government and the security agencies.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a visit to North Bengal, assured that she, along with her government, is closely monitoring the situation.

“We have to remain alert. Many are trying to fish in murky waters. As soon as I heard of the problem in Nepal, I rushed here. The whole night I was monitoring the situation from Uttar Kanya, the mini secretariat in Siliguri. My state police and administration are keeping a close tab. We want peace to return soon. I might stay in North Bengal till normality returns,” stated the Chief Minister, talking to media persons at Uttarkanya on Wednesday.

She further added that the Indian government and the West Bengal government will work in coordination to ensure the safe return of Indian tourists stranded in Nepal. “They can stay indoors for two or three days and return when the situation improves,” advised Banerjee. The Chief Minister, appealing for peace, stated that humanity should not be strangled in the name of revolution. “There might be political differences, but let us not forget humanity. Burning someone to death while doing dance-like steps in front is not a very humane thing,” stated Banerjee. “Let our neighbouring country remain well. West Bengal gives birth to humanity and compassion,” she added.

Banerjee further stated that she has also written a poem on the unrest in Nepal, reflecting her solidarity with the people of the adjoining Himalayan nation. Meanwhile, the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district, 27 km from Siliguri, wore a tense look on Thursday, with movement across the international boundary coming to a halt amid political turmoil in Nepal. The situation drew comparisons to the eerie stillness of the Covid-19 lockdown, as hundreds of trucks loaded with essentials remained stranded.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the border on Wednesday. Landing first at Bagdogra Airport, he proceeded to the SSB’s North Bengal headquarters at Ranidanga before reaching Panitanki bridge, where he reviewed the situation with SSB officials and spoke to locals. “The SSB is doing an excellent job. There is no cause for panic. I will submit a detailed report to the Union Home and External Affairs ministries,” the Governor told the press.

The state government also sent a high-level delegation led by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad chief Arun Ghosh. After reviewing the border, Guha assured, “The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely. Necessary steps will be taken to bring back Indians stranded in Nepal. Business losses are a concern, but there is no need for alarm.” While emergency movement from Nepal into India has been permitted, restrictions have been imposed on Indians crossing over to Nepal. Security has been heightened, with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) doubling deployment along sensitive stretches, particularly near the Mechi river. SSB DIG Manjit Singh and senior West Bengal Police officers camped at Panitanki to oversee the situation. “Our side is peaceful as of now. Let’s see how the situation unfolds,” stated Ajay Kumar Nanda. ADG, SSB.

Meanwhile, police intelligence units across the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bangladesh borders have been put on alert, following instructions from Nabanna. Though the Gen Z-led agitation has not spilled into India, its effects are clearly felt along the border. Each day, nearly 800–1,000 trucks cross through Panitanki, carrying essentials such as potatoes, vegetables, and oil. Since Tuesday, most of these vehicles have been stranded, causing losses to traders and hardship for drivers. Truck driver Prasanna Barman, waiting with a consignment of potatoes, said: “We have been stuck since Tuesday morning. If the goods rot, we will face huge losses.” Local businessman Pulak Barman echoed his fears, warning that trade had come to a standstill.