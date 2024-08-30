State carries out reshuffle in ACS level

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) level, Prabhat Kumar Mishra is taking over as ACS of Finance department with additional charge of department of Planning



and Statistics.

Manoj Pant who was the ACS of Finance department holding additional charge of department of Planning and Statistics has been awarded the charge of Irrigation and Waterways department which was under Mishra’s charge.

Roshni Sen has been given the additional charge of state Water Resources Investigation and Development department which was held by Mishra. Sen will continue to be the ACS of state Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour department as well as Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development

Corporation (WBIDC).