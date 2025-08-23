State calls meet, issues 20% bonus advisory for tea garden workers of North Bengal

Darjeeling/ Alipurduar: In an unprecedented step, the Bengal government called for a meeting with the representatives of the tea garden management and owners in Kolkata on Friday and issued an advisory of a 20 per cent bonus for tea garden workers in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars for the financial year 2024-25.

Interestingly, Friday’s meeting chaired by Labour minister Moloy Ghatak was held even before the stipulated bonus meeting between the management and unions slated for August 25 for Darjeeling and the online meeting on August 28 for Terai and Dooars gardens, effectively pre-empting a negotiation that often triggers unrest in the tea belt. Around five lakh workers across 175 gardens will benefit from the decision. The directive, signed by Additional Labour Commissioner Partha Biswas, urged management and trade unions to ensure industrial peace, harmony and discipline during the process. The Labour Commissionerate will monitor implementation.

The advisory issued by the Office of the Additional Labour Commissioner (North Bengal Zone) on Friday directed that the bonus be paid by September 15, 2025. It clarified that even employees who have crossed the salary ceiling under the Act will be eligible for payment as if their wages had remained within the prescribed limit.

The ceiling for monthly rated employees will remain unchanged from last year.

Welcoming the announcement, Birendra Bara Oraon, state president of Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said: “We had decided to remain steadfast in our demand for a 20 per cent bonus in the future negotiation meeting for the North Bengal tea industry. However, before that could happen, the government issued an advisory ensuring workers get the full 20 per cent. This is a historic win for tea workers.”

“We welcome the 20 per cent bonus which is also the outcome of the prolonged agitation. However, we demand that the 20 per cent be paid at least three weeks before

Durga Puja.

We also demand that the 2023-24 bonus dues for the Darjeeling tea industry be cleared before the disbursement of the 2024-2025 bonus,” stated Saman Pathak, Joint Forum of West Bengal Tea Industry leader.

Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, stated: “I had given a deputation to Labour minister Moloy Ghatak urging his intervention to ensure a 20 per cent bonus. This has been translated into action. The workers will be getting 20 per cent without the need for uncertainty and

further agitation.”

“The acceptance of our demand for a 20 per cent bonus is a small but significant victory for the tea workers. This decision has brought relief to thousands of families and strengthened the workers’ faith in the government’s commitment to their welfare,” stated DK Gurung, president, Hamro Hill Terai Dooars Chiabari Shramik Union. The management could not be contacted for comments. Mpost